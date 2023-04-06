Accel Wealth Management Buys 247 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.