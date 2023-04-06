Acas LLC Takes $356,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

V.F. Trading Down 2.1 %

V.F. stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.