Acas LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $496.10. The stock had a trading volume of 250,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,679. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

