Acas LLC Takes $274,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $188.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

