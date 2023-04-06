Acas LLC Purchases Shares of 8,247 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.96. 154,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

