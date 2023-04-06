Acas LLC Purchases New Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 2.6% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Acas LLC owned about 0.33% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 4,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,829. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $502.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

