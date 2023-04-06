Acas LLC Invests $747,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.