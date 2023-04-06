Acas LLC Invests $464,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 17,532 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.
About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN)
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.