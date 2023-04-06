Acas LLC Invests $464,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 17,532 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

