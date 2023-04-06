Acala Token (ACA) Price Reaches $0.0982 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $64.97 million and $2.96 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09838796 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,065,258.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

