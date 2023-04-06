ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.32 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 42% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $3,431.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018755 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,990.78 or 0.99993987 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002087 USD and is up 12.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,756.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

