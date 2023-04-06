AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 4.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.18. 790,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

