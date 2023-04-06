8,660 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 480,648 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 243,767 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,153,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,874,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,801,000.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.13. 34,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,393. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

