60,957 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 4.6% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 1,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,430. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

