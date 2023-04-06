50,846 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $3,254,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,386,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $543.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

