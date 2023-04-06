3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.32. 898,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,908. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

