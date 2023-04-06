3,950 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,382. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.