33,253 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.