3,273 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 106,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

