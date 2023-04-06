25,550 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.6 %

About Marathon Digital

MARA opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.