2,000 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.15. The company had a trading volume of 66,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,888. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

