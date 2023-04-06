1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.04

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 12398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 138.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

