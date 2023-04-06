1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.04

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 12398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.