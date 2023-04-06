18,571 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,903.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 459,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 453,007 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 557,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 278,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.