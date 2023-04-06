1,746 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,556,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $211.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $228.99.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

