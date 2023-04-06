14,641 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.