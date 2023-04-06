1,197 Shares in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIBL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.