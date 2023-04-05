Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $167,232.70 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $167,232.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00.
Zuora Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 756,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,256. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
