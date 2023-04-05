Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $167,232.70 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $167,232.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 756,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,256. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $8,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

