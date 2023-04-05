Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106,085.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Zovio
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.