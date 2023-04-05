Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Raised by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

ZTS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 346,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

