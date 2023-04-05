Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 7.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 344,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,045,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,193,683.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,593 shares of company stock worth $3,797,452 in the last three months. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $293,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $99,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

