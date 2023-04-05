Zenyatta Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 1.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 492,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

