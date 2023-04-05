Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases 60,000 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 5.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Bunge worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,718. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

