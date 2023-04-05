Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $4.75 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,582 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 748,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 232,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5 %

FCX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. 1,305,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,737,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.