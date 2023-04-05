Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Spotify Technology comprises 0.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,522. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.