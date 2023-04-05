Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys 147,500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,966.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Match Group worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Match Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. New Street Research started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. 554,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $106.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

