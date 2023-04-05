ZClassic Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.01 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $586,183.47 and approximately $33.01 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00135377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00038259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

