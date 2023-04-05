Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 2,850 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

