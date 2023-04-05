Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Shares of 4,300 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $34,115,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.