YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 573 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $313.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $3,088,262.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,703,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

