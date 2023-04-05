YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

