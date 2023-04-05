YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 291 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LIN opened at $355.30 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.