YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $383.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

