YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

