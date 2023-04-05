YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.