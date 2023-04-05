YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $247.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average of $226.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $284.19.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

