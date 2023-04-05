YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.