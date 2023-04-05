YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.