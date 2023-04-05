YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,326 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.