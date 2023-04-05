YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,706 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 978,959 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,700,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.