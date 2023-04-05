YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

